Ludhiana: PAU, Australian research agency join hands to promote sustainable innovations

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR) have come together to promote sustainable agricultural practices. ACIAR CEO Andrew Campbell and Pratibha Singh, ACIAR regional manager (South Asia), visited the varsity.

He held a meeting with PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal and other officials to brainstorm sustainable agricultural innovations.

Campbell, expert in sustainable agriculture and natural resource management, emphasised on the expertise of Australian scientists in thriving under challenging climates without extensive external subsidies, which can be beneficial for partner countries facing similar difficulties.

ACIAR aims at enhancing food security, reducing poverty, promoting sustainability, improving nutrition and addressing health risks in the Indo-Pacific region.

During the discussion, Gosal highlighted PAU’s contributions and breakthroughs, earning it the title of “Harbinger of Green Revolution”.

Dr Gosal expressed PAU’s willingness to collaborate with ACIAR in areas such as climate-resilient technologies, genome editing, crop development, biosensors, molecular breeding, crop health assessment and sustainability, among others.

He shared the varsity’s endeavour in countering nutritional deficits through the development of trait-specific varieties.

Pratibha Singh delved into ACIAR’s priorities in India, emphasising on agricultural water management, sustainable intensification, crop diversification, breeding improved varieties and policy development.

She emphasised on the significance of mechanisation, farm robotics and groundwater monitoring.

Ajmer Singh Dhatt, director of research at PAU, showcased the university’s extensive research technologies in cropping systems, farm mechanisation, agro-forestry systems, biofertilisers, pest management and post-harvest handling.

He talked about the role of Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and Farm Advisory Service Centres (FASCs) on agricultural extension services, including organising camps, field days, surveillance and dissemination of vital information through digital platforms.

Discussions to address agrarian concerns held

Aimed at addressing the issues faced by farmers in the state, Evgueni Victorovich Poliakov, an economic development consultant from the World Bank and Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), held a discussion with farmers at PAU. A group of 25 farmers from Moga, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Fatehgarh Sahib and Faridkot, along with scientists from KVKs, participated in the meeting.

Poliakov looked into the role of the varsity in addressing the challenges faced by farmers. The farmers presented their concerns in crucial areas such as food processing, equitable canal water distribution and marketing of their produce.

GS Buttar, director of extension education, emphasised on the synergy between PAU-KVKs and farmers, which has played a positive role in addressing their concerns.

