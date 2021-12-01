Ludhiana: PAU contract employees continue protest

Contractual employees of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) continued their protest for the second day in a row on Tuesday outside the varsity’s Thapar Hall. The contractual employees include gardeners, security guards and safai karamcharis. The protesting employees stated that they get meagre wages and many of them have been working on contract basis for over 20 years, but have not being regularised.

Chamkaur Singh, president of the Chowidar DPL PAU Welfare Association, said that they have only two demands from the government- increase in salaries of the contractual employees and regularisation of those who have been working at the varsity for a long time.

He added, “From Wednesday onwards, we will be conducting protest march within the university along with the teachers’ association and other staff.”