Ludhiana: PAU, DMCH join hands for food, nutrition and health research

In to order to foster interdisciplinary research and educational collaboration, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday. PAU V-C Satbir Singh Gosal with DMCH principal Gurpreet Wander during the signing of MoU in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Pfhoto)

According to the varsity, “This five-year agreement signifies a major step towards integrating agricultural and medical sciences to tackle pressing health and nutrition issues.”

The signing ceremony was occurred at the PAU campus. Vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal and DMCH principal Gurpreet Wander lead the proceedings.

The V-C said that the pact would bolster educational programmes, foster collaborative research, and disseminate innovative technologies. Gosal identified some key research areas including phytonutrient-rich produce, low glycaemic index varieties, crop biofortification, bio-enzymes, and medicinal plants. The priorities extend to creating value-added foods from biofortified crops, validating their nutritional benefits, and managing metabolic disorders through tailored diets. He anticipated solutions that would benefit both the academia and society.

Dr Wander said that the MoU would elevate research, enhance educational experiences, and develop impactful technologies. He stressed the importance of translating the MoU into tangible benefits for the community, listing various initiatives such as health check-ups, anemia alleviation, millet promotion, high fibre and high protein diet popularisation and skill development programmes. He also expressed interest in collaborating on developing teaching modules, skill development programmes, human resource management, clinical and practical student postings, and establishing connections with the general public. He underscored the alliance’s potential to drive innovation and progress in addressing health and nutrition challenges.

PAU registrar Rishi Pal Singh said that the detailed work plans can be jointly developed by both the institutions. These plans can specify the activities and contributions of each party, ensuring the pact’s practical details are effectively managed. He proposed a range of partnership opportunities, including academic interactions, faculty exchanges, and joint seminars.

Earlier, dean of college of community science Kiran Bains outlined the MoU’s core objectives, stressing the enhancement of educational programmes in food, nutrition, and human health for quality education. Collaborative research in environmental health and social sciences is a priority. The partnership would facilitate technology transfer to the community, and bolster internship programmes, and outreach activities. Additionally, it would entail establishing inter-institutional links and mutually agreed financial arrangements for exchange programmes and consultancy services, Bains added.

PAU director of research Ajmer Singh Dhatt highlighted university research during discussions, accentuating nutritional security focused projects like zinc-fortified wheat and carotene-rich crops. He detailed PAU’s adoption of new technologies including genome editing and artificial intelligence.

PAU director of extension education Makhan Singh Bhullar briefed the delegation on the varsity’s outreach system, ensuring prompt delivery of information and innovation to farmers for enhanced agricultural practices.

Agri varsity holds student-centric event

PAU inspire club organised an event titled, “My dream, my flight” at Sardar Bhagat Singh auditorium on Monday to encourage the students to enable them to envision and articulate their dreams while speaking without fear of judgement. The chief guest for the event was PAU registrar Rishi Pal Singh who shared his vision for the varsity and expressed his support for the students. The club president CS Aulakh said that the idea was to provide a platform for the students to express their ambitions and experiences. The highlight of the event was series of speeches by students, including Navnoor Kaur, Navpreet Kaur, Sajanvir Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jaspreet Kaur, Lakshay Sharma, Gayatri Gupta, Shalinderjeet Kumar, and Sukriti, who shared their motivations and experiences upon reaching the varsity.