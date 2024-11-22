Ludhiana players bag medals on Day 3 of Para Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan

Day three of the first-ever Para Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan witnessed impressive performances in athletics and badminton tournaments held at Guru Nanak Stadium and Shastri Hall, respectively, in Ludhiana on Friday. Athletes in action on the third day of Para Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan in Ludhiana on Friday. (Manish/ HT Photo)

In the 100m T-11 category (vision impairment), Gurveer Singh of Ludhiana secured first place, followed by Ranjit Singh and Pradeep Kumar, also from Ludhiana.

Gurveer Singh repeated his success in the 400m T-11 event with Jasveer Singh and Ranjit Singh taking second and third spots, respectively. In the F-11 category shot put, Jasveer Singh clinched first place, Suraj from Ludhiana came second and Prince from Malerkotla took third.

For the T-12 category 100m, Paramveer Singh of Ludhiana emerged victorious with Lakhwinder Singh from Moga in second and Sandeep Kumar from Muktsar Sahib in third. In the F-12 category shot put, Gurkarnveer Singh from Patiala claimed first, Avtar Singh from Ludhiana was second, and Gagandeep from Mansa secured third.

In the T-13 category 100m, Jaswinder Singh of Sangrur won, with Palwinder Singh from Bathinda and Jatinder Singh of Ludhiana in second and third. In the F-13 shot put, Triptpal Singh from Tarn Taran took first, with Palwinder Singh and Lakshyaveer Rehal from Bathinda and Jalandhar in second and third.

In the T-20 (intellectual impairment) category 400m, Sukhpreet Singh of Barnala took first place, with Arshdeep Singh from Sangrur and Bhargav Sharma of Fatehgarh Sahib finishing second and third. The 1500m T-20 event saw Harmanpreet Singh of SAS Nagar win, followed by Arshdeep Singh and Nindi.

In the F-20 shot put, Arbaaj of Mohali came first, while Kundan and Ramesh (Amritsar) secured the next spots.

Similarly, in the long jump T-20 category, Harmanpreet Singh secured the top spot followed by Sanju Arora of Sangrur and Ekamveer Singh of Mohali.

The para-badminton competitions held at Shastri Badminton Hall also featured thrilling performances. In the wheelchair-1 men’s singles, Pawan Kumar from Ludhiana clinched the top spot, followed by Lovepreet Singh from Sangrur and Kuldeep Singh from Ludhiana. In the SU-5 men’s singles, Raj Kumar from Patiala secured first place, Sorav from Hoshiarpur came second, and Kuldeep Singh from Mansa finished third.

The SU-5 men’s doubles event was won by Raj Kumar and Rakesh Kumar from Patiala and SBS Nagar, with Kuldeep Singh and Tusan Raheja from Mansa and Fatehgarh Sahib taking second place and Dines Kumar and Puneet from Rupnagar and Jalandhar finishing third.

Finally, in the SL-3/SL-4 men’s doubles, Nitin Sarma and Diwan Singh from Rupnagar and Patiala emerged victorious. Surjit Singh and Jaspal Singh from Kapurthala and Sangrur claimed second place, while Girdhari Lal and Rites Walia from Amritsar secured third place.

The first para games are being organised by the Punjab government in collaboration with the district administration, Punjab Para Sports Association and the sports department. The para games, which kick off on November 20, will conclude on November 25.