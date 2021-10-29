Ludhiana police arrests three men for snatchings, vehicle lifting

The CIA staff -1 arrested two snatchers and recovered 13 mobile phones and a stolen motorcycle from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Deepu, 29, and Harpreet Singh alias Lala, 28, both residents of Shimlapuri. Based on information provided by them, police arrested Harpreet Singh alias Happy, 26, of Shimlapuri, for buying stolen mobile phones from them.

Sub-inspector Harminder Singh, in-charge at CIA staff 1, said Gupreet and Lala used to snatch mobile phones from residents, especially migrant labourers, and sold them to Happy.

The police arrested Gurpreet and Lala in Daba and seized their motorcycle, which had a fake number plate and a fake registration certificate. Based on information provided by them, they nabbed Happy.

Gupreet and Lala are already facing several cases of snatchings registered against them at different police stations and both of them were out on bail. However, no previous criminal record of Happy was found.

A case under Sections 379B, 411, 467, 468, 471 and 473 of Indian Penal Code was registered against them.

Hotel employee steals ₹14,000

An employee of a hotel has decamped with ₹14,000 in cash and bills.

The Division Number 5 police have lodged an FIR against the accused identified as Rahul of Pathankot.

The FIR has been lodged based the statement of the owner of the hotel, Paramjit Singh of New Model Town.

He stated that he had hired Rahul three months ago and he had left the job without informing him. After he left, Paramjit found the cash and some bills were missing.

ASI Sukhjinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR has been lodged against the accused under Section 381 of Indian Penal Code and a hunt is on for his arrest.

He added that police are investigating to know if the hotel owner got the police verification of his employees.

It is the second such case in the past three days when an employee had stolen cash from his employer. On October 25, a hosiery worker had decamped with ₹26 lakh in cash of his employer.