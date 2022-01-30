Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana police recovers 1 lakh litre lahan
Police have recovered 1.05 lakh litre lahan, 38 pits made by the bootleggers for preparing lahan and 6 dreams.
Ludhiana police have arrested Nirmal Singh, Jaswinder Singh and Manjit Singh – all residents of Baghian village. An FIR under Sections 61,1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered against the accused at Sidhan Bet police station. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 02:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The city’s rural police with the help of drone cameras traced live stills in Baghian village of Sidhwan Bet, near Sutlej River, on Saturday. The police have recovered 1.05 lakh litre lahan, 38 pits made by the bootleggers for preparing lahan and 6 dreams.

The police have arrested Nirmal Singh, Jaswinder Singh and Manjit Singh – all residents of Baghian village. An FIR under Sections 61,1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered against the accused at Sidhan Bet police station.

Patil Ketan Baliram, senior superintendent of police ( rural) said following a tip-off, the police with the excise department initiated a search operation using drone cameras and on finding suspicious activities, conducted a raid.

He added that police will continue such raids.

