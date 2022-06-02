Ludhiana police seek deployment of more security in city ahead of Operation Bluestar Anniversary
Ahead of UPSC exams and the anniversary of Operation Bluestar on June 5 and 6, respectively, the Ludhiana police department has asked the Punjab Police to deploy additional security personnel in the city.
Saumya Mishra, joint commissioner of police (JCP, headquarters), said that besides personnel from other reserved forces of police, two companies of Border Security Force (BSF) have already been deputed. Mishra added that processions in connection to Operation Bluestar will not be allowed in the city.
Posters dotting the pedestrian overpass on National Highway- 44 in Sahnewal and Doraha, in which radical outfits have given a call for a march in and a convention in Amritsar on June 6, have further set alarm bells ringing.
Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma also visited sensitive locations and crowded places including temples and gurdwaras across the city to check security arrangements.
Similarly, police teams carried out a flag march in Industrial Area, Shimlapuri, Daba, Division No 6, Millargunj, Partap Chowk, Janta Nagar, Gill Road, Quality Chowk, Chimni Road, Nirmal Palace Road and Sherpur Chowk.
