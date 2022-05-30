Ludhiana police to counsel youth under drive against drug menace
In its fight against the drug menace, the police in collaboration with the district administration have decided to initiate a drive under which multiple activities including seminars and counselling sessions will be held at various vulnerable localities.
“We will hold seminars and counselling sessions for the youth in these areas and engage professional counsellors as part of the drive. We will not only educate them about the ill-effects of drug abuse, but also encourage them to motivate others to stay away from illicit narcotics,” said police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma
Police are also identifying grounds, parks and halls to hold sporting activities under the drive and they also plan to start book clubs. Locals and NGOs will also be involved in the initiative.
“We are identifying hot spots of sale and use of drugs. Meetings are being held with deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik and other officials of the district administration to chalk out a plan,” he added.
Police have already initiated a drive to trace drug addicts and provide them counselling. They are also offering them help in treatment.
Will not spare anyone involved in corruption: Khattar at Sirsa rally
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said his government has given jobs in a transparent manner. Also, nearly 1,100 persons have been booked for their involvement in unfair means in recruitment process. Addressing a rally in Sirsa, CM Khattar said 800 persons, who were involved in unfair means in recruitment process, were arrested and 300 are absconding. Khattar added that the BJP nominees will win the upcoming civic bodies polls.
Haryana will soon witness a huge political storm: Kejriwal at Kurukshetra rally
Sounding the poll bugle ahead of next month's MC elections in Haryana, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people of Haryana to give him 'one chance' to bring change in the lives of the 'aam aadmi', saying Haryana will soon witness a big political storm. Addressing a public rally, 'Ab Badlega Haryana' I Kurukshetra, Kejriwal promises to improve education, health and infrastructure in the state by eliminating corruption.
5 mobile phones recovered from 4 Ludhiana Central Jail inmates
Five mobile phones were recovered from four inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail during a special checking on Saturday night. Assistant jail superintendent Sarup Chand stated in his complaint to police that the mobile phones were recovered from Hari Om, Hardeep Singh, Prince Aggarwal and Gurmeet Singh, following which they were booked under Section 52 A of Prison Act at Division Number 7 police station.
Naubat Khana was a seat of musicians, and music was said to be performed here five times every day. Additionally, the drummers stationed at this so-called drum house were obliged to strike their drums each time the emperor would arrive at the nearby Diwan-e-Aam for an audience with Delhi’s common citizens.
Institute inquiry into coal crisis, scrap privatisation of power distribution in UTs: AIPEF to Centre
The All India Power Engineers Federation has demanded the Centre to institute an independent high-level inquiry into the coal crisis that has led to power shortage in the country and scrap the privatisation of power distribution in union territories, including Chandigarh. The federation alleged that the policies, including the import of coal formulated were aimed directly to benefit private companies, the statement said.
