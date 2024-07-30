Ludhiana: Poor roads, clogged sewers rile Bahadur Ke village residents

Residents of Bahadur Ke village continue to grapple with the pathetic condition of roads and sewerage system in the region. Often covered in slush and sewer discharge, the main road and internal roads are in very poor condition, especially at the village entrance, where nearby industries exacerbate the problem with sewer overflows. Commuters wade through accumulated sewerage water on the approach road to Bahadur Ke village in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Residents rue that their complaints about the clogged sewers has fallen on deaf ears for several years now. The conditions worsen every monsoon and despite multiple complaints, little has materialised in terms of repairs works being carried out gram panchayat.

The stretch of Bahadur Ke Road extending from Manmohan Colony is particularly affected, with residents grappling with clogged sewage and damaged roads for several years. They attribute the lack of development to a shortage of funds, which hampers the gram panchayat’s ability to make necessary improvements.

“The road connecting to the village is in terrible condition, with the sewerage water smelling awful,” said Ramesh, a street vendor. “For about three days a week, sewerage water accumulates on the road, but authorities have taken no action. The road falls under PWD, and they have failed to address the issue,” he added.

Another resident, Gurnam, said, “The government one the one side highlighting the development of the state but basic amenities are missing in the villages. I request the officials and state government to improve the sewerage system problem of our village so that people would not suffer”.

Repeated attempts to contact executive engineer Pardeep for comments were unsuccessful.