Ludhiana railway police nab woman wanted for killing live-in partner

A 45-year-old woman, who was evading police since June 2020 for allegedly murdering a man with whom she was in a live-in relationship and disposing of his body on railway tracks near Mullapur, was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday. The victim's body was found on a railway track near Ludhiana's Ladowal in June 2020, with several wounds caused by a sharp-edged weapon.

The accused, identified as Kusum of Ashiana colony in Jassian, was booked for the murder of Raja Ram Sahni on June 16, 2020 on a complaint registered by the wife of the victim, identified as Ranju Devi of Mullapur Dakha.

The GRP had recovered the body of the victim on railway tracks near Ladowal in June 2020. The body had several wounds caused by a sharp-edged weapon.

Three persons, including Kusum, Vinay Kumar alias Kalia, a resident of Samastipur Bihar, and Raja of Ashiana colony in Jassian, who is the son of Kusum, were nominated in the case. Police nabbed Vinay Kumar and Pappu in October 2021 from Bihar.

All the three accused and the victim were a member of a group that would conduct thefts in several areas, police said. They killed the victim as he wanted to register a share of his property in the name of his wife and children, who lived in Dakha, police said.

Deputy superintendent of police Balram Rana said that Raja hated his mother’s relationship with the victim, and it was the reason behind his enmity with the deceased.

Rana said that the accused was arrested by a team of officers deputed to nab proclaimed offenders. He said that she was living at a different location in the city and evaded police for the last two-and-a-half years.

He said that a case under sections 302(murder), 201(disappearance of evidence), and 34(common intention) of the Indian Penal code was registered at the GRP police station in Ludhiana.