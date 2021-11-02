Ludhiana: Railway underbridge in Pakhowal turns into cesspool

The under-construction railway underbridge (RUB) on Pakhowal Road crossing — from Pakhowal canal bridge towards Sarabha Nagar — has turned into a pool of waste water after a chamber of the main sewer line (72 inches wide) got damaged during the construction process.

The main line caters to lakhs of population residing in Dholewal, Dugri, Gill Road, Partap Chowk and other areas.

The chamber was damaged around a week ago and the sewage flow has not stopped. The MC is making efforts to repair the chamber by diverting or slowing down the flow of sewage in the main line.

As per MC officials, the chamber is situated near the construction site and was damaged by the Railways while digging a portion near the tracks. The construction works have now been put on hold at the site.

One of the MC officials, who wished not to be named, said that it was the main sewer line. “It is not possible to plug the main line, otherwise sewer lines in a major portion of the city will choke. The MC is trying to reduce the flow of the water in the main line by diverting or reducing the inflow, so that the chamber can be repaired. But it will take a few more days,” he added.

Area councillor Amrit Varsha Rampal said the line needs to be repaired at the earliest as a major portion of the city will face problems due to clogged sewer lines. Though the sewer lines have not choked as of now, this can be a major issue in future, Rampal said, adding that foul smell has already spread in the area around the construction site.

Meanwhile, additional MC commissioner Aditya Dachalwal said the main sewer line was attached to the sewer treatment plant of the civic body and efforts were being made to repair the same at the earliest.

“The flow is being reduced and a large amount of accumulated water has been drained out of the RUB site. No complaints have been received regarding clogged sewer lines as of now as the flow has not been stopped completely,” he added.

Work stopped, project already moving at snail’s pace

The Pakhowal Road ROB/RUBs project has already missed deadlines in the past and the incident is expected to delay the project further as the work has been stopped at the site.

Earlier, the authorities had stated that the RUB from Pakhowal Road canal bridge towards Sarabha Nagar will be opened for traffic by August 31, but the deadline was extended to December 31.

MC officials, however, said that the construction work will be started soon at the site and the RUB will be completed by December 31.