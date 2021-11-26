Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Railways staffer dies after falling in manhole, probe ordered
Ludhiana: Railways staffer dies after falling in manhole, probe ordered

After the victim was found dead in an uncovered manhole in Ludhiana, Union leaders raised slogans and demanded that an FIR be registered against the negligent railways officers
Protesters said that they had asked the railways authorities in Ludhiana to cover the manholes several times, but to no avail. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 01:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A technician with the railways died after falling into an uncovered manhole in Railway Colony 8 on Thursday.

After the victim, Raghuvir Singh, 47, of Rajasthan was found dead in the manhole, union leaders raised slogans and demanded that an FIR be registered against the negligent railway officers. The body has been sent to the civil hospital for postmortem.

Inspector Gurpreet Singh, Division 5 station house officer, said a case will be registered after recording the statement of the victim’s kin. “It has been learnt that the victim was a habitual drinker, and it is suspected that he was under the influence of alcohol when he fell into the uncovered manhole. The grass around the manhole had grown out, due to which the manhole may have been obscured from sight,” he said.

Meanwhile, the members of NRMU stated that they have asked the railway authorities to cover the manholes several times, but to no avail.

Ferozepur divisional railway manager Seema Sharma said a fact-finding inquiry has been marked in the matter.

