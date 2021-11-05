Ludhiana: Relatives of road accident victims block road for 2 hours during protest

Two days after a speeding car crushed two men to death and injured another two others, the kin of the victims staged a protest and blocked traffic on the Khanna-Malerkotla Road for two hours on Thursday, seeking the arrest of the accused.

Hours later, police arrested the accused, identified as Mandeep Singh of Karodian village, Khanna.

They protesters alleged that the sarpanch and some shopkeepers had helped the accused escape from the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Boota Singh of Isru village and Nirbhay Singh, a vegetable vendor.

The FIR has been lodged based on the complaint of Varinder Singh, Boota Singh’s son.

Varinder stated that his father had stopped to buy some vegetables from Nirbhay’s stall, when the car hit them and two women getting off from a bus, who suffered injuries.

He added that his father died on the spot and Nirbhay was referred to a government hospital in Chandigarh, where he died during treatment.

ASI Pargat Singh, who is investigating the case, said that Mandeep has been booked under Sections 279, 304-A and 427 of Indian Penal Code.