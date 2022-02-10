Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana reports 5 Covid-related deaths, 64 fresh cases
Ludhiana reports 5 Covid-related deaths, 64 fresh cases

Ludhiana continued the recent downward trend in terms of reporting Covid cases, with only 64 fresh cases in the last 24 hours; five Covid-related deaths were also reported
Ludhiana reported 5 Covid-related deaths and 64 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. (HT File)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 12:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Continuing the recent downward trend, the district reported only 64 fresh cases of Covid in the last 24 hours.

Five people died due to Covid-related complications. Of these, three were residents of Ludhiana, while the others lived in Moga and Haryana respectively.

The three deceased from the city included a 70-year-old woman from Salem Tabri who was undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital, an 87-year-old man from Panchsheel Vihar who was undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital and a 75-year-old man from Salempura who was undergoing treatment at SPS Hospital. A total of 2,252 residents of the district have succumbed to Covid so far.

The district’s count of active cases stands at 777, of which 691 are under home isolation and 86 are undergoing treatment at private hospitals. Nine patients, including five residents of the city, are on ventilator support.

