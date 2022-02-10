Ludhiana reports 5 Covid-related deaths, 64 fresh cases

Continuing the recent downward trend, the district reported only 64 fresh cases of Covid in the last 24 hours.

Five people died due to Covid-related complications. Of these, three were residents of Ludhiana, while the others lived in Moga and Haryana respectively.

The three deceased from the city included a 70-year-old woman from Salem Tabri who was undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital, an 87-year-old man from Panchsheel Vihar who was undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital and a 75-year-old man from Salempura who was undergoing treatment at SPS Hospital. A total of 2,252 residents of the district have succumbed to Covid so far.

The district’s count of active cases stands at 777, of which 691 are under home isolation and 86 are undergoing treatment at private hospitals. Nine patients, including five residents of the city, are on ventilator support.