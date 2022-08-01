Ludhiana restaurant brawl: Suspects active on social media, but out of police’s reach
Even after two days, police are yet to make any arrests in the attempt to murder case lodged against Bathinda municipal town planner SS Bindra, his son, nephew and two staffers of Baklavi restaurant, which is owned by the family. On the other hand, Bindra and his family have sought a cross FIR against the complainant Anirudh Garg, an investment adviser, who has accused the suspects of assaulting him and his guests following a dispute at the restaurant over the bill.
However, SS Bindra’s son Puneet Bindra and nephew Gurkirat Bindra, who are managers at the restaurant, are actively using social networking sites to convey their side of story. Manmeet Singh Bindra, co-owner of the restaurant, also posted a video on his Facebook account alleging that the guests were drunk and they had started misbehaving with the staff following a dispute over the bill.
Garg said that attempt to murder is a heinous crime and they have medical reports of grievous injuries suffered in the melee. “In such a case, police should arrest the accused immediately,” he added.
He also alleged that they have been receiving threat calls asking them to withdraw the case.
Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said several teams have been formed to nab the accused and raids are being conducted, but they are still at large.
-
Traffic mismanagement could have led to Lucknow police commissioner’s exit: Officials
Poor traffic mismanagement on highways as well chaos on different routes and crossings inside the Lucknow city is being talked about as a major reason behind shifting of the 1994 batch IPS officer DK Thakur as Lucknow Commissioner of Police. Thakur has been replaced by 1993 batch IPS officer SB Shirodkar, who listed streamlining traffic among his priorities.
-
High court’s observations over Chadha’s appointment serious: Bajwa
Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday said that the Punjab and Haryana high court has made very serious observations against the appointment of AAP 's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha's appointment as chairman of the advisory committee of the state. The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday disposed of a plea challenging Chadha's appointment, asking government to decide representation of the petitioner against this move.
-
Kunda MLA’s father objects to Moharram gate in Pratapgarh
Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya's father Uday Pratap, (89), has objected to a temporary Moharram gate set up in a village in Shekhpur Ashik area of Kunda development block in Pratapagrh. Lawyer of Raja Uday Pratap Singh family Vaibhav said Uday Pratap Singh, who hails from the Bhadri estate of Oudh had expressed his opposition to the gate and wants it to be taken down.
-
Moga police get 10-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
The Moga police on Monday got a 10-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is a 'mastermind' in the killing of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, in a December 2021 attempt to murder case. The court of chief judicial magistrate Preeti Sukhija in Malout gave Bishnoi's transit remand to Moga police till August 11 after his four-day custody in Rana Sidhu murder case ended.
-
Third Monday of Shrawan: Lakhs of devotees offer prayers at KV Temple
Lakhs of devotees offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple on the third Monday of the Shrawan month. The administration rolled out a red-carpet welcome for the devotees at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and several arrangements had been made for them, including potable water facility. Meanwhile, traders of Vishwanath Gali, Varanasi, offered water, which was collected from 12 rivers and three oceans mixed with Nagkesar, to Baba Kashi Vishwanath.
