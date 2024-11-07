Ludhiana road rage: Congress leader, brother arrested for assault on doctor, family

Three days after a doctor and his family members were assaulted in a road rage incident in Model Town’s Atam Nagar area, police arrested a Congress leader and his brother in the case. The arrests come a day after members of the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) Ludhiana unit met the police commissioner, seeking action against the accused. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Gurjeet Singh of Atam Nagar and his brother Harjeet Singh. Their father, Makhan Singh, aides Harry, Rahul, and two others, who are yet to be identified, have also been booked.

The arrests come a day after members of the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) Ludhiana unit met the police commissioner, seeking action against the accused.

Complainant, Dr Vishal Garg of Vikas Nagar of Pakhowal Road, told the police that he, along with his wife and father, had gone to a temple in Atam Nagar to attend a blog ceremony.

As they were leaving in their car, Gurjeet Singh and Harjeet Singh, along with their father Makhan Singh and aides confronted them, alleging that he had hit their scooter with his car.

“The altercation turned violent, and they attacked me, fracturing my jaw. My father and wife tried to intervene, but the accused threatened and verbally abused them. I locked myself and family members inside the car for safety,” stated Dr Garg.

Some bystanders reportedly intervened and alerted the police.

Dr Garg said that he filed a police complaint but no action was taken. Following this, on Tuesday, IMA members raised the issue with police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Avtar Singh, who is investigating the case, said both parties initially filed complaints against each other. The accused claimed they confronted Dr Garg for parking outside their house, which sparked the altercation. However, police investigation revealed that the brothers and their aides instigated the violence.

The case against the Congress leader and his aides has been registered under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intent) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Gurjeet and Harjeet have been taken into custody. A hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.