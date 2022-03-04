Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | SCERT holds quiz competition
State-level quiz competition to enhance the subject knowledge and in-depth understanding for Science, Mathematics, English, and Social Science was organised by the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT), Punjab, at Meritorious School in Ludhiana
The winners were awarded cash rewards and all the participants were given certificates for participating in quiz contest held by SCERT. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 04, 2022
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A total of 46 district-level winners from 23 districts in Class 9 -10 category and 69 district-level winners in Class 6 to 8 category from across the state competed in the state-level academic programme.

SCERT director, Punjab, Jarnail Singh Kaleke, said to organise more such academic programmes in coming times to generate interest of the students.

The winners were awarded cash rewards and all the participants were given certificates.

Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) Randhawa Masanda (Jalandhar), GSSS Sher Singh Wala ( Faridkot) and Government Adarsh Senior Secondary School ( Bhatinda) grabbed first , second and third positions, respectively in Class 6 to 8 category.

GGSS Smart School (Barnala), GSSS Giddranwali (Fazilka) and GHS Mandhar Kalan (Muktsar) grabbed first, second and third slots, respectively in Class 9 -10 category.

