Ludhiana | Security forces crackdown on railway robberies
Amid a rise in robberies on trains and the railway station, security forces have initiated a special drive to crackdown on the thefts, and ensure the safety of passengers and their belongings.
The Railway Protection Force in Ludhiana has formed a special team to sensitise passengers. Announcements will be made on trains warning passengers against accepting eatables from strangers. The team,according to the officials, is primarily focusing on trains ferrying passengers to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.
“People accept food from strangers, despite our repeated requests and announcements. It has recently been seen that migrant labourers are becoming easy targets,” said a senior railway security official.
“Our senior officers go to the enquiry or announcement cabins and introduce themselves to the public before informing them of gangs that are active in trains,” an officer said.
A special team of senior officials headed by Arun Kumar, assistant security commissioner, RPF, Ferozpur, arrived at the Ludhiana station to initiate a special drive to check such crimes on February 21, after two brothers were drugged and robbed of their belongings on Karmabhumi Express by a fellow passenger, from whom they had accepted sweets.
The incident came to light when the train reached Ambala railway station and the travelling ticket examiner (TTE) found them unconscious. Three days after the incident, a 37-year-old man was allegedly robbed near the Ludhiana Railway Station on Wednesday after his drink was spiked by two unidentified men.
“Regular reports and videos of the announcements made in the trains are being shared and supervised by seniors. We are scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused, “ said an official. The Government Railway Police are also carrying out regular checks and patrolling .
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.
-
Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’
A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.