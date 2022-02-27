Ludhiana | Security forces crackdown on railway robberies

Amid a rise in robberies on trains and the railway station, security forces have initiated a special drive to crackdown on the thefts, and ensure the safety of passengers and their belongings.

The Railway Protection Force in Ludhiana has formed a special team to sensitise passengers. Announcements will be made on trains warning passengers against accepting eatables from strangers. The team,according to the officials, is primarily focusing on trains ferrying passengers to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

“People accept food from strangers, despite our repeated requests and announcements. It has recently been seen that migrant labourers are becoming easy targets,” said a senior railway security official.

“Our senior officers go to the enquiry or announcement cabins and introduce themselves to the public before informing them of gangs that are active in trains,” an officer said.

A special team of senior officials headed by Arun Kumar, assistant security commissioner, RPF, Ferozpur, arrived at the Ludhiana station to initiate a special drive to check such crimes on February 21, after two brothers were drugged and robbed of their belongings on Karmabhumi Express by a fellow passenger, from whom they had accepted sweets.

The incident came to light when the train reached Ambala railway station and the travelling ticket examiner (TTE) found them unconscious. Three days after the incident, a 37-year-old man was allegedly robbed near the Ludhiana Railway Station on Wednesday after his drink was spiked by two unidentified men.

“Regular reports and videos of the announcements made in the trains are being shared and supervised by seniors. We are scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused, “ said an official. The Government Railway Police are also carrying out regular checks and patrolling .