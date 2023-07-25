Ludhiana: Sewage woes plague Giaspura area residents

Stagnant sewage water due to a clogged underground drainage system and piles of garbage has raised health concerns among residents of Giaspura flats in Ludhiana. Despite numerous complaints and requests regarding the poor condition, the municipal corporation (MC) has failed to address the issue, as per residents. The inhabitants of Giaspura flats have been grappling with the clogged sewage issue for several years, leading to various health problems among the residents. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The residents of blocks B and C in Giaspura flats have raised their concerns about the overflow of sewage water in their homes caused by the clogged sewage pipes.

Back in 2014, the MC provided these flats to slum dwellers under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM). Currently, more than 8,000 slum dwellers reside in 2,600 flats in the Giaspura area.

The inhabitants of these flats have been grappling with the clogged sewage issue for several years, leading to various health problems among the residents. Additionally, there is an open garbage dump located close to their flats, exacerbating the situation.

Pankaj, a resident of Giaspura flats, expressed his frustration, stating that they have lodged multiple complaints with the civic body about the clogged sewage, but all their efforts have been in vain. The lack of cleanliness in the entire colony due to scattered garbage has become a significant concern. He urged the MC authorities to experience living in these unhygienic conditions themselves, as the foul smell from the sewage pipes has become a part of their daily lives.

Jasveer Gawahria, another flat owner, pointed out the nearby open garbage dump as a major problem, especially during the rainy season when it becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes and flies. He pleaded with the authorities to send the MC officials to clear the clogged sewage pipes and relocate the open garbage dump to the designated garbage site, which was recently established nearby.

Guddi, another flat owner, shared her distress, mentioning that her flat in block B regularly experiences sewage water overflowing, leading to skin infections due to the foul smell emitted by the sewage. She urged the MC officials concerned to take prompt action to alleviate the health problems faced by the residents.

During a visit to Giaspura flats, it was evident that the only playground was in poor condition with damaged walls and no swings for the children. The residents expressed their disappointment, stating that the government had provided the space but failed to take care of its maintenance.

Superintendent engineer Ravinder Garg said the clogged sewage problem relates to the slum dwellers’ practice of disposing of waste material in the sewage pipes. He said he would direct the officials to rectify the problem and find a solution to the ongoing issues faced by the residents.