Ludhiana: Sowaddi Kalan village near Mullanpur town to get ITI

Cabinet minister Rana Gurjeet Singh laid the foundation stone of government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Sowaddi Kalan village, near Mullanpur town, Ludhiana, along with senior Congress leaders.
Cabinet Minister Rana Gurjit Singh Sodhi lays foundation stone of Swaddi Kalan Government ITI in Ludhiana on Saturday, December 04, 2021. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 05, 2021 01:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Punjab technical education and industrial training minister Rana Gurjeet Singh laid the foundation stone of government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Sowaddi Kalan village, near Mullanpur town, on Saturday. Around 2.50 crore for building and 3.50 crore for equipment of the project was released by the minister.

The cabinet minister was also accompanied by senior Congress leaders, Captain Sandeep Singh Sandhu, former minister Malkit Singh Dakha, former MLA Gurdeep Singh Bhaini, Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC) chairman KK Bawa, district congress committee Ludhiana (rural) president Karanjit Singh Soni Galib, vice-chairman of Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) Karan Warring, besides others.

