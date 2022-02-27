Ludhiana | Speeding truck mows down street performer

A speeding truck mowed down a 43-year-old man on Link Road near Atam Park on Saturday evening.

The victim, Sham Sundar of Dr Ambedkar Nagar, was a street performer and collected alms dressed as Lord Shani.

Assistant sub-inspector Bhisham Dev, who is investigating the case, said the victim was standing opposite Preet Palace near Atam Park when the truck coming from Gill Road flyover hit the man and crushed him to death. An eyewitness chased the truck in his car, and jotted down its registration. He also tried to stop the accused, but the truck driver tried to hit him with his vehicle as well.

A case has been registered against the unidentified truck driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police are trying to trace the accused.