Ludhiana: Teen dies, 3 injured as car overturns on Ladhowal Bypass

A teen was killed and three others injured as a car overturned on the Ladhowal Bypass in South City late on Saturday, officials said. (HT File)

They added that victims were returning from a birthday party and the mishap occurred as they took a sharp turn.

Bakul Jindal, 18, a Class 12 student from Agar Nagar area, was lost his life in the mishap.

The three injured were rushed to a hospital, where the condition of one of them has been state as critical.

The police are yet to identify the three injured.

According to police, two friends who were sitting on the front seats suffered minor injuries as they had their seat belts on.

The police said that the incident occurred around 10 pm on Saturday. Some onlookers called an ambulance and rushed them to a hospital.

PAU station-house officer (SHO) inspector Rajinderpal Singh said the driver was speeding and lost control over the Honda City in a bid to take a u-turn.

He said that Bakul’s family did not agree to an autopsy and performed the last rites on Sunday afternoon.