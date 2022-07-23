Ludhiana trader’s murder: Family blames police of inaction
A day after a trader was found hacked to death at Rod village in Meharban, the victim’s family blamed the police of inaction. They stated that unidentified assailants had attempted to murder the deceased, Balkar Singh, seven months ago, but police took six months to lodge an FIR. They said if police had taken the matter seriously, his life could have been saved.
A board of three doctors conducted the postmortem and found his skull was fractured and there was a deep cut inflicted by a sharp weapon on his throat. A murder case has been registered against unidentified suspects. Police suspect an old rivalry was the motive and there were more two or more assailants.
The FIR had been lodged based on the statement of Ajmer Singh, the victim’s father. He stated that his son ran a building material store on Tajpur Road and had left the house at around 2 pm on Thursday. When they tried to contact him at 4.30 pm, they found his phone was switched off. Police was informed and they traced him through the GPS device installed in his car, who found him lying dead in a pool of blood.
Satwinder Singh, the victim’s brother, said on December 8, 2021, unidentified assailants had attempted to murder Balkar in Kakka village and robbed him of ₹50,000 in cash and a mobile phone. “We had informed Meharban police immediately after the incident, but to no avail. Six months later, Tibba police lodged a case of attempt to murder against unidentified accused on June 14,” said Satwinder .
“We had provided the IMEI number of Balkar’s mobile phone which had been robbed to the police so that the assailants could be traced, but they didn’t put in any effort. If they had taken the matter seriously, my brother’s life could have been saved,” he added. He added that his brother had also gotten into a spat with some other traders, about which they had informed the police. Balkar is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.
12 booked for murder bid on pastor in Walipur Khurd
Dakha Police have booked at least 12 people for attempting to murder a pastor in Walipur Khurd village.
The accused are Gurpreet Singh and Gurdev Singh, residents of Walipur Khurd, and Satnam Singh of Razapur village and their nine identified accomplices.
The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the victim, Birbal Singh. He said the suspects were trying to force him to shut down his church and to leave the village.
He added that he was driving back home on July 19, when the men waylaid him, broke the windshield of his car and assaulted him with sticks and iron rods. Birbal said panchayat members of the village had also threatened him on July 16.
-
CBSE Class 10 results: Pratham Jain tops Ludhiana district
Pratham Jain of MGM Public School, Dugri, topped Ludhiana district with 99.8% in the Central Board of Secondary Education Class 10 results declared on Friday. Pratham secured 499 out of a maximum 500 marks. While he scored full marks in English, Punjabi, mathematics and science, he got 99 in social science. Pratham is now pursuing commerce and wants to join his father's iron and steel business in Ludhiana.
-
CBSE Class 12 results: Anshika Chaudhry, Makkar top Ludhiana with 99.4%
Instead of following a time table, Anshika Chaudhry of Ryan International School, Jamalpur said she focused on topics to be covered. Anshika Makkar of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, BRS Nagar and her elder sister are both preparing to become CAs. Four students secured the second spot with 99.2%, including Ekampreet Kaur from Blossoms Convent School, Arman Kaur Gill of DAV Public School, Pakhowal; Ishan Kapoor of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar and Reetanshi Kharbanda of Kundan Vidya Mandir. She loves to paint and play badminton.
-
Flyers demand more international flights from Pune
While international flights from Pune to Dubai and Singapore were started on December 12 and December 13, 2005, respectively, following which, international flights to Oman and Bangkok, too, were started, Pune airport has been operating only one international flight since January 2022. Flyers from the city continue to bat for an international airport. This will enable Indian carriers to choose Pune airport for direct air connectivity.
-
SEC announces OBC lottery schedule for civic polls
With the Supreme Court directing the state election commission to implement other backward castes' (OBCs) reservation before conducting civic polls and to announce the election programme within two weeks, the state election commission on Friday declared the programme for executing 27% OBC reservation in 13 municipal corporations. The final reservation for the wards will be published on August 5 after completing the suggestions and objections process.
-
Pune district sees gradual decline in Covid cases
Pune: Covid cases and active virus count see a gradual decline in Pune district. However, the district continues to show the highest weekly positivity rate in Maharashtra. According to the state surveillance unit, integrated disease surveillance programme, districts with highest positivity is Pune, Amaravati, Akola, Aurangabad and Washim showing highest weekly positivity. Though the rise in Covid cases in Pune was earlier attributed to the wari processions, new and active cases have increased substantially.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics