Ludhiana | Traffic, PCR personnel to administer first aid to road mishap victims

In case of a road mishap, instead of waiting for the medical help, the traffic police personnel and PCR motorcycle squads would administer first aid to the victims.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP , Traffic) Saumya Mishra said as many as 100 first aid kits have been distributed among the traffic police personnel. Apart from it, special sessions for providing first aid have also been organised for them.

DCP Mishra said the first hour after an accident is considered as the ‘golden hour’ because instant and proper first aid given to road accident victims during this hour increases his chance of survival and reduces the severity of injuries.

DCP Mishra said Monday was the third round of the training session. In these training sessions, the medicine specialist, orthopedic and surgery specialist gave tips to the traffic police personnel as well as PCR staff about instant medical aid to be given to the accident victims to increase their chance of survival.

She added that in case ambulances take time to reach the spot, the traffic police personnel and PCR staff can play an important role in saving one’s life. They are also making the city residents aware about the importance of golden hour so that the public can immediately act after witnessing an accident and can provide first aid to the victim, she said.