Ludhiana | Traffic, PCR personnel to administer first aid to road mishap victims
In case of a road mishap, instead of waiting for the medical help, the traffic police personnel and PCR motorcycle squads would administer first aid to the victims.
Deputy commissioner of police (DCP , Traffic) Saumya Mishra said as many as 100 first aid kits have been distributed among the traffic police personnel. Apart from it, special sessions for providing first aid have also been organised for them.
DCP Mishra said the first hour after an accident is considered as the ‘golden hour’ because instant and proper first aid given to road accident victims during this hour increases his chance of survival and reduces the severity of injuries.
DCP Mishra said Monday was the third round of the training session. In these training sessions, the medicine specialist, orthopedic and surgery specialist gave tips to the traffic police personnel as well as PCR staff about instant medical aid to be given to the accident victims to increase their chance of survival.
She added that in case ambulances take time to reach the spot, the traffic police personnel and PCR staff can play an important role in saving one’s life. They are also making the city residents aware about the importance of golden hour so that the public can immediately act after witnessing an accident and can provide first aid to the victim, she said.
Panjab University senate to consider four agenda items
Blurb: Apex governing body to take up four agenda items for consideration, others for ratification Panjab University senate is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to consider four and ratify several other agenda items. The senate, in its meeting, will also consider establishing a separate entity (a company under Section (8) of the Companies Act 2013) for the operation and maintenance of the multi-purpose auditorium complex at Sector 25, as per the recommendations of a committee.
Reviving beat boxes, drugs top priorities, says new Panchkula commissioner of police
Newly-appointed commissioner of police Hanif Qureshi, on the first day of taking charge, listed revival of the beat-box systems, traffic control and busting nexus of drug peddlers as top priorities. On other top priorities, Qureshi highlighted said drugs, traffic arrangement, crime against women, cyber offences. “The focus will be on controlling drug menace and breaking the backbone by catching the big fishes,” the police chief said.
World Malaria Day: Ludhiana DC flags off awareness van
Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik flagged off the awareness van on the occasion of World Malaria Day on Monday. The district health department observed the day and an awareness rally was also taken out on the occasion. DC Surabhi was accompanied by civil staff of malaria department and mass media wing, district epidemiologist Dr Prabhleen Kaur, Dr Sahil, surgeon Dr S P Singh.
NEP 2020: PU course framework calls for CBCS’ implementation
With an aim to implement the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), Panjab University has formulated a suggestive course framework for its departments. Proposed course framework The proposed framework suggested includes core subjects (face-to-face mode), discipline specific elective subjects (face-to-face or blended), value added courses (minimum 30 hours per semester–any mode), internship/skill-based component (any mode) and research component. The framework also suggests creation of a value-added course basket which can be multi-disciplinary.
Surge in violence: 12 militants killed in Kashmir in last 10 days
The last 10 days have seen s surge in violence across Kashmir, with 12 militants, including some top local and foreign commanders, being killed during encounters with security forces. Till now, there have been no major infiltration attempts recorded on the Line of Control. On April 24, three LeT militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district. Five security personnel also were injured.
