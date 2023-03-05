Ludhiana traffic police initiate drive against unauthorised use of police tags

Following an input from the intelligence wing, the traffic police here have initiated a drive against unauthorised use of police tags on vehicles and issued challans to seven violators using the tags without any authority. Traffic police personnel while checking an unauthorised police tag on a vehicle in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

A week ago, the police had arrested drug peddlers, who used to smuggle drugs in a car after pasting a police tag on it.

During the drive, the traffic police found some cars, on which the owners had pasted stickers with police written on them on windshields as well as on the number plates.

Some vehicles were found in which the logo of police department was being used as a hanging inside the car. Those driving the vehicles could not produce any authority to use these stickers.

A traffic police personnel said that mostly children and family members of police personnel are misusing the police tags.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Sameer Verma said that it was observed that some miscreants are making use of police stickers on vehicles to avoid getting checked at the checkpoints.

Therefore, to avoid misuse of such stickers, the drive was started on March 1.

As of now, the drive is to warn the violators, who are being challaned and the stickers are being removed from the vehicles on the spot, but in the coming days, the drive will intensify and strict action will be taken against those found making such stickers.

On February 26, the CIA staff 2 of city police had arrested two miscreants for drug peddling and recovered 60g heroin from their possession.

The accused used to smuggle the drug in an SUV with a police tag on the windscreen to avoid checking.

The commissioner of police has already banned pasting police, army and other such VIP tags on vehicles without any authority.

According to the commissioner of police, anti-social elements and criminals can take advantage of such tags. It could lead to a threat to the law-and-order situation in the city.