Ludhiana: Travel agent accused of duping 250 people in police net

Police arrested a Bassian resident accused of duping at least 250 people on the pretext of sending them abroad. The accused, who has been identified as Hardeep Singh of Bassian village, Raikot, had earlier been declared a proclaimed offender by the court. (HT File)

At least four cases of fraud were lodged against him at the Division number 2 police station. Cases against him had also been registered at police stations in other parts of Punjab.

Sharing details, Janakpuri police post in-charge assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kapil Kumar said the police arrested the accused from Bassian following a tip-off on Monday. The accused and his three aides, Kunal Gill, Pankaj Khokhar and Ashish Kumar, had set up an immigration office and duped around 250 people in two years.

The ASI added that some of the victims had approached police and lodged four separate FIRs against the accused between 2022 and 2023. The accused has been avoiding police for the past two years.

Two of his aides, Kunal Gill and Pankaj Khokhar, who are facing multiple cases, were arrested from other parts of Punjab and were lodged in jail. Ashish Kumar is yet to be arrested.

Further, the ASI added that the accused have not obtained a valid licence to practise as immigration agent. He set up the immigration office with the intention to dupe people looking to settle abroad. More important information is expected from the accused during questioning.