Saturday, Sep 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ludhiana: Travel agent dupes man of 8.5L on pretext of sending kin abroad

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 28, 2024 06:26 AM IST

The complaint was filed by Ranjodh Singh, a resident of Mangli Tanda village, Ludhiana; he said that his brother, Daljeet Singh, was looking to travel abroad

The Salem Tabri police booked a travel agent for allegedly defrauding a man of 8.50 lakh on the pretext of sending his brother abroad, officials said.

he accused was identified as Pradeep Bawa from Chitti Colony of Bhattian, Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
The accused was identified as Pradeep Bawa from Chitti Colony of Bhattian.

The complaint was filed by Ranjodh Singh, a resident of Mangli Tanda village. He said that his brother, Daljeet Singh, was looking to travel abroad.

Pradeep Bawa assured them he could facilitate Daljeet’s travel to South Korea or Japan in exchange for 8.50 lakh, he said. The complainant alleged that the accused neither made arrangements for the travel, nor returned the money.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhwinder Singh said a case was registered under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and the Immigration Act.

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 28, 2024
