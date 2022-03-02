Ludhiana: Two booked for opening fire in wedding, sending videos to lawyer to threaten him
Two men have been booked for opening fire in the air during a marriage function held in Kakka village in November 2021, police said on Tuesday.
The accused also recorded the act and later sent it to an advocate on his mobile phone with an intention to threaten him following a property dispute.
After advocate Dapinderjit Singh Gill of Dharampura lodged a complaint at the Meharban police station, an FIR was registered against the accused identified as Jagwinder Singh and Harman Singh, also from the same locality.
The complainant stated that he had a property dispute with the accused, who had attended a function held in a farm in Kakka village on the intervening night of November 28 and 29 last year. The accused, who were reportedly in inebriated condition, had opened fire in the air using a revolver and .12 bore rifle.
ASI Harmesh Lal, who is investigating the case, said that the FIR was registered under sections 336 and 506 of the IPC, and sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against the accused.
A hunt is on to nab the duo, he added.
