Ludhiana wins sub-junior Punjab state baseball championship

Ludhiana emerged champions during the 8th Sub-junior Punjab State Baseball Championship after defeating Barnala 2-0 on Tuesday
Players in action during the 8th Sub-junior Punjab State Baseball Championship being played at Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Gill village, Ludhiana, on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 01:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Ludhiana emerged champions during the 8th Sub-junior Punjab State Baseball Championship after defeating Barnala 2-0 on Tuesday. The tournament is being played at Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Gill village, Ludhiana

In boys’ category, 12 teams participated including Moga, Ludhiana, Ferozepur, Ropar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Sangrur, SAS Nagar, Gurdaspur, Patiala, Barnala, Fazilka and Malerkotla.

In the semi-finals, Ludhiana beat Moga 25-6 and Barnala beat Patiala 10-9 score. The match for third place will be played between Moga and Patiala on Wednesday.

Sukhdev Singh Aulakh, secretary, Punjab Baseball Association, was the chief guest on the occasion.

