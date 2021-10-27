Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: With 77 fresh cases, dengue count crosses 900-mark this season
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: With 77 fresh cases, dengue count crosses 900-mark this season

Of the fresh cases, 65 infections surfaced from Ludhiana city. So far, Ludhiana has recorded 904 confirmed cases of dengue, of which 674 cases are from Ludhiana city.
Ludhiana also has 2,507 suspected cases of dengue. (HT File)
Ludhiana also has 2,507 suspected cases of dengue. (HT File)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 12:55 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

With 77 more dengue cases surfacing in the district, the cumulative count of the season crossed the 900-mark on Tuesday.

Of the fresh cases, 65 infections surfaced from Ludhiana city. So far, Ludhiana has recorded 904 confirmed cases, of which 674 cases are from Ludhiana city. The district also has 2,507 suspected cases.

Meanwhile, four fresh cases of Covid-19 were also reported in the city. A total of 87,599 people have tested positive for the virus till date in the district, of which 85,464 recovered. Ludhiana currently has 30 active cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out