Ludhiana: With 77 fresh cases, dengue count crosses 900-mark this season

With 77 more dengue cases surfacing in the district, the cumulative count of the season crossed the 900-mark on Tuesday.

Of the fresh cases, 65 infections surfaced from Ludhiana city. So far, Ludhiana has recorded 904 confirmed cases, of which 674 cases are from Ludhiana city. The district also has 2,507 suspected cases.

Meanwhile, four fresh cases of Covid-19 were also reported in the city. A total of 87,599 people have tested positive for the virus till date in the district, of which 85,464 recovered. Ludhiana currently has 30 active cases.