Ludhiana: Women events held on Day 3 of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan

Six-day state-level games under the banner Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan season 2 entered its third day on Thursday. Players in action during the basketball match between Ludhiana and Jalandhar team in state level games played at PAU in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The women’s category competitions took place on the third day, and the competitions for boys and men will follow in the next three days.

RTA secretary Poonampreet Kaur was the chief guest. She encouraged the athletes to actively participate in sports.

In the chess women’s 41-55 category, Ludhiana secured the first position, Sangrur came second, and Nawanshahr secured third place.

In the basketball under-14 girls’ category, Ludhiana got first place, Kapurthala came second, and Mohali secured third place.

In the basketball under-17 girls’ category, Hoshiarpur bagged first, Patiala second, and Mohali third place. In the basketball Under-21 women’s category, Ludhiana secured first, Jalandhar second, and Mohali third place.

In the basketball women’s 21-30 category, Sangrur grabbed the top spot followed by Amritsar at second, and Jalandhar at third place. In the basketball women’s 31-40 category, Ludhiana secured first place, and Faridkot came second.

The event was attended by Kulveer Singh Maan, district sports coordinator of the education department, and Teja Singh Dhaliwal, secretary of the district basketball association.

