Ludhiana’s cycle manufacturers learn about safety protocols

The United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA) organised a seminar on bicycle safety in association with Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) at its office in Gill road on Thursday.

Members of Bicycle Research and Development Organization (BRADO) and Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) also participated in the seminar.

The BIS team comprising scientists Mohammad Aquib, Niraj Kumar Mishra and Saurabh Verma and assistants Yograj and Sandeep Singh spoke about retro-reflective devices and how they play an important role in bicycle safety. They said that the BIS Certificate of Conformity (CoC) is mandatory for all bicycle manufacturers from January 2022 and discussed the process of filling the online application. Industrialists urged that application fees be reduced for small industry and also demanded an extension of the last date to apply for CoC.

Genera secretary of UCPMA, Manjinder Sachdeva, said that more such seminars will be organised in the coming time to improve bicycle safety and the association will also remain in touch with BIS officials for improvements.