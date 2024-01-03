: Eighteen farmer bodies from across North India along with Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday organised a maha rally here demanding implementation of Dr Swaminathan Commission Report, while announcing to launch an agitation in Delhi with a march towards the national capital starting on February 13. Maha rally by farmer unions: Farmers to start march towards Delhi on Feb 13 (HT Photo)

Braving cold weather, a large number of farmers gathered for the maha rally organised at the grain market of Jandiala Guru near the holy city.

“We are demanding enactment of MSP Guarantee Law by implementing Dr Swaminathan Commission Report. The government should introduce crop insurance scheme. Farmers and labourers must be made debt free. Amendment in land acquisition Act must be revoked and India must come out of the agreements of the World Trade Organisation,” prominent farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dalewal said.

While addressing a huge gathering of farmers, including women, the farmer leaders said all the successive governments at the Centre worked to sell out country’s resources to Indian and foreign-based corporate houses.

“This government is trying to get the farm sector and agrarian land controlled by the corporate houses. Such policy if implemented will ruin the farmers and labourers,” said Sarwan Singh Pandher, senior leader of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC).