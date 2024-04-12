 Makhan Singh is BSP nominee from Sangrur - Hindustan Times
Makhan Singh is BSP nominee from Sangrur

Apr 12, 2024

Hoshiarpur : The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Thursday announced Makhan Singh as candidate from Sangrur Lok Sabha seat.

The information in this regard was shared by the BSP in-charge for Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, Randhir Singh Beniwal.

Punjab BSP chief Jasvir Singh Garhi said Makhan Singh has a longstanding association with the party.

Presently, he is serving as the general secretary of the BSP’s state unit.

Makhan Singh had retired as the deputy director of the state health department.

Sangrur Lok Sabha seat is currently represented by Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) Simranjit Singh Mann. The AAP has fielded Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from the Sangrur seat.

Beniwal said the candidates on the remaining seats will be announced soon.

Earlier, the Mayawati-led outfit announced its candidate from Hoshiarpur and Ferozepur seats.

The BSP has already announced to go solo in the parliamentary polls.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place on June 1.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Makhan Singh is BSP nominee from Sangrur
