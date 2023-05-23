Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Duped by relative, couple ends life in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

Duped by relative, couple ends life in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

ByHT Correspondent, Gurdaspur
May 23, 2023 10:05 PM IST

Allegedly duped by a relative for sending them abroad, a man and his woman friend died by suicide, in Shehzada Nangal locality of Dhariwal town.

Bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )
Four persons were booked for abetment of suicide in this case. “The duo wanted to go to Germany and for this the deceased man gave 24-lakh to one of relatives who neither sent them abroad nor returned the amount. Upset over this, both took the extreme step”, said the victim’s brother. Bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem. The persons booked in this case are absconding and a hunt was launched to nab them, said police sources.

