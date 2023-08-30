News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula: Murder bid accused attempts suicide in police custody

Panchkula: Murder bid accused attempts suicide in police custody

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Aug 31, 2023 02:07 AM IST

In his complaint, constable Suresh Kumar, posted at the Sector-16 police post in Panchkula, said around 8.30 am on Wednesday, Abhyaas told the cops on duty that he needed to go to toilet

Arrested on charges of attempt to murder, a 30-year-old man tried to end his life by hitting his head against the wall at the Sector 16 police post on Wednesday.

The accused is facing nine cases, including those of attempt to murder, snatching and assault, as per Panchkula police. (iStock)
The accused is facing nine cases, including those of attempt to murder, snatching and assault, as per Panchkula police. (iStock)

The accused, Abhyaas, alias Avinash, 30, hails from Bihar and lives in Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh.

In his complaint, constable Suresh Kumar, posted at the police post, said around 8.30 am, Abhyaas told the cops on duty that he needed to go to toilet. So, he was taken out of the cell and taken to the toilet, while two cops stood guard outside.

After some time, the policemen heard thuds and on rushing inside the toilet, they saw Abhyaas hitting his head against the tiled wall and bleeding.

Abhyaas was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where he was treated for his injuries. A case under Section 309 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him at the Sector 14 police station.

As per police records, the accused is facing nine cases, including those of attempt to murder, snatching and assault.

He was lodged at the Sector 16 police post in connection with a murder bid case registered at the Sector 14 police station in July. He is accused of attacking three brothers with his accomplices at Indira Colony, Sector 17 on July 14. He is currently on three-day police remand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out