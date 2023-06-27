Man sets wife ablaze after she refuses money for drugs in Yamunanagar, booked

Police have booked a man for allegedly setting his wife ablaze at their house at Shadipur locality of Yamunanagar after she refused to give him money for drugs. (HT File)

The accused has been identified as Zulfan of Saharanpur.

The victim, Sultana, had taken up work as a labourer at a plywood factory to sustain the family as the accused remained out of a job given his addiction. The couple had been living together for seven years and had three children. The victim’s family alleged the accused would often beat his wife up.

In his complaint, the woman’s father, Jamaludin, told police that the incident took place during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, when Sultana got into an argument with Zulfan after returning from work .

“He snatched away the money she earned and left the house. At around 12.30 pm, he returned again with petrol filled in a plastic bottle, when Sultana and her sons were sleeping separately on their beds. He poured the petrol on her and lit a fire, while the kids ran outside crying for help,” he added.

The woman was rushed to the civil hospital, from where she was referred to PGI, Chandigarh. She died during treatment on Sunday.

Sharing further details, Yamunanagar Sadar police station house officer (SHO) inspector Joginder Singh said a case was registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.