MBBS admissions at GMCH-32: HC notice to Chandigarh admn on plea of defence personnel’s ward
chandigarh@hindustantimes.com
The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought a response from the UT administration on a plea challenging change in criteria for MBBS admissions at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH- 32), Chandigarh.
The high court bench of justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Vikas Suri acted on the plea from one Ananya Goswami, daughter of a serving Colonel. The response has been sought by August 23.
In her plea, Goswami submitted that since 1992, the UT administration had been following Union government’s directives and granting waiver of domiciliary conditions to wards of defence personnel, thus not mandating them to pass Class 12 from Chandigarh schools and treating them as UT pool candidates. UT pool candidates get 85% seats in the college.
However, acting in a “grossly discriminatory manner”, much after the issuance of NEET notification on April 6, 2022, the administration introduced a new policy on July 15, restricting the defence personnel benefits only to those who had permanent residences in Chandigarh at the time of entry into service.
This condition had made the concession to wards of defence personnel as purposeless and nugatory because a defence personnel belonged to whole of the country and they ought to be given the option of choosing at least one state quota as per their choice, the plea said.
Goswami submitted that she had been preparing for MBBS admission since 2018 and applied for NEET 2022, whose last cut-off date was May 7, 2022. However, the rules of game changed in July 2022 much after the cut-off date.
-
Cloudy weather likely in Chandigarh in coming week
After trace rain in parts of the city on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department has forecast largely cloudy weather in the coming week. According to IMD, light rain may be recorded on Sunday, but it will remain unlikely on Monday and Tuesday. Likelihood of rain will start to rise again from Wednesday onwards. Meanwhile, city's maximum temperature went up from 32.9C on Friday to 35.4C on Saturday, 3.1 degrees above normal.
-
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to raise legal guarantee to MSP, farm debt at NITI Aayog meeting
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said he will raise several issues, including a legal guarantee to the minimum support price for crops and farm debt, at the NITI Aayog governing council meeting in New Delhi on Sunday. Speaking to reporters in Chandigarh on Saturday, Mann slammed his predecessors Charanjit Singh Channi and Capt Amarinder Singh for not attending such meetings earlier.
-
Waterlogging, pest attack scare: Cotton growing area in Punjab shrinks by over 25,000 acres
Officials in the state agriculture department say the figures of perished cotton cultivation area may witness further increase, as the crop loss assessment is underway in Fazilka and Muktsar. Fazilka has emerged as the worst-affected for cotton as nearly 17,000 acres are waterlogged with little scope for crop survival, said the department officials. This year, 2.47 lakh hectares or over 6 lakh acres are estimated to be under cotton in the 2022-23 Kharif season.
-
2020 rioting case: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann appears in court, collects challan
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday appeared in the district court, Chandigarh, to collect a copy of a challan in a 2020 case of rioting. During the previous hearing on March 23, the court of chief judicial magistrate Aman Inder Singh had directed the counsels of Bhagwant Mann, Harpal Singh Cheema, Aman Arora and Sarabjit Kaur Manuke to produce them in the court.
-
Two dead, over 70 ill in suspected diarrhoea outbreak in Patiala locality
Two children died of suspected diarrhoea while 70 others fell ill after drinking contaminated water at New Mohindra Colony in Patiala on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Patiala municipal corporation officials have taken water samples from the area for testing, he added The deceased include a five-year-old boy and two-year-old girl. Civil surgeon Dr Raju Dhir said that 10 patients are admitted in Mata Kaushalya Hospital and six patients are recovering in private hospitals.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics