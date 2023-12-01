close_game
MC official inspects night shelters in Ludhiana to take stock of arrangements

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 02, 2023 06:26 AM IST

Working on the directions of Ludhiana MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi, joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh conducted inspections at the night shelter facilities situated in different parts of the city on Friday. Three night shelters are functional in three zones of MC including Zone B, C and D. The civic body is working to identify/establish another night shelter in Zone A area

With the city witnessing a dip in the mercury, the night shelters of Municipal Corporation (MC) are now open for the homeless.

Working on the directions of MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi, joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh conducted inspections at the night shelter facilities situated in different parts of the city on Friday.

Three night shelters are functional in three zones of MC including Zone B, C and D. The civic body is working to identify/establish another night shelter in Zone A area after the existing night shelter building was declared unsafe.

The night shelters are situated in Moti Nagar (near Cheema chowk), near Vishwakarma Chowk and Haibowal dairy complex.

Joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh said that working on the directions of MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi, cleanliness drives were organised at the night shelters and these are now open for the homeless.

He stated that in the coming few days, two city buses would also be deployed for ferrying the homeless from different parts of the city to the night shelters. The civic body would also tie-up with different NGOs/religious organisations and food would be provided to the homeless in night shelters through ‘langar sewa’.

The staff has been directed to maintain cleanliness.

The civic body has also hired a contractor for necessary repair/maintenance of the night shelters and the work is going on.

Proper security arrangements have also been made at the shelter facilities so that no untoward incident is reported. A record of people taking shelter in the facilities is also kept.

Singh said that the staff has been directed to maintain cleanliness at the night shelters. Senior officials would be conducting inspections at the facilities in the coming days too.

