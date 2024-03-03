MC to build 10 public toilets at markets in Ludhiana, announced Punjab chief secy

During the Sarkar Vyapaar Milni event held on Sunday, Punjab chief secretary Anurag Verma announced the administration’s plans to build 10 washrooms in various market associations across the city. MC to build 10 public toilets at markets in Ludhiana, announced Punjab chief secretary. (HT)

The announcement was made in the presence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal during a meeting on Sunday. Verma mentioned that several market associations had raised concerns about the lack of washroom facilities and the poor condition of existing toilets in the city.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He explained that initially, the government will spend ₹25 lakh on each washroom at 10 different locations. However, later market associations can collaborate and contribute additional funds to enhance the facilities if they desire.

Verma said, “We are going to transfer these funds through municipal corporation and we will take confirmations from the market association before giving them funds or making these washrooms that they will maintain the facilities with the help of their association. We too want that customers and market persons can easily use the washroom rather than going to other places.”

MP Mathroo, a member of the Clock Tower Market Association, highlighted the need for washrooms in their area. He stated that despite numerous requests made to MC, there were no nearby washrooms, causing inconvenience to both shopkeepers and customers.

Baljinder Singh, chairman of the Scooter Seller Market Association, also expressed frustration over the condition of existing washrooms. He noted that despite informing the MC about the issues, no action has been taken to repair them. Singh emphasised the urgency of renovating the washrooms to address the problems faced by the people.

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi said, “We have already identified 10 locations at the different markets where we are going to build washrooms and renovate some existing ones. Soon we are going to make this so that people would not suffer from any problem.”