Karnal medical officer arrested for graft

A medical officer has been arrested by the Karnal wing of the anti-corruption bureau for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹28,000 for showing fake injuries in the medico-legal report (MLR). A medical officer has been arrested by the Karnal wing of the anti-corruption bureau for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹ 28,000 for showing fake injuries in the medico-legal report (MLR). (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per information, the accused Dr Vikas Garg, a resident of Nissing, Karnal, was posted as a medical officer, CHC Nissing, in the district.

Inspector Sachin of the ACB said they had got a complaint against the medical officer that he was demanding bribe in lieu of making fake medical report and to include fracture in MLR for the complainant’s nephew so that the Section 326 (voluntarily causing hurt) could be included in the FIR. Earlier, the doctor demanded ₹30,000 but later the deal was settled in ₹28,000.

Acting on the complaint, a team of officials was formed and the doctor was arrested with the bribe money red-handed.

The accused has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act at ACB police station in Karnal and further investigation is on, he added.