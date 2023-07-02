Crores spent on waste mgmt, but Buddha Nullah continues to raise a stink

Despite spending funds to the tune of several crores the menace of disposing of domestic waste into the Buddha Nullah continues unabated. Municipal corporation (MC) had started the project to install chain link fencing along the Buddha Nullah at a cost of ₹13.34 crore, while December 2022 was set as the initial deadline for the completion of the project the project still remains incomplete with several loopholes. Authorities fencing alongside with the Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

As a major portion of the Buddha Nullah passes through the Ludhiana city dividing the city into two portions, residents of a number of colonies throw garbage into the waterbody. The authorities’ effort to curb the nuisance has brought no substantial results as heaps of garbage continue to be disposed of into the nullah on a daily basis.

Munish Sharma, a resident of Chander Nagar, said the domestic waste has choked the water at different points which may lead to flooding of the nullah during the monsoon. He said, “Authorities should jointly launch a drive against strictly punishing those who throw waste in the nullah, the gaps in the chain fencing should also be filled.”

Extensive drives remain unsuccessful

In a bid to tighten the noose around those who pollute the Buddha Nullah by throwing domestic waste, the MC had recently announced to start night patrolling alongside the water body and issue challans to the violators.

MC secretary, Tejinder Singh Panchi said, “Most of the violators throw domestic waste into the water body during the night as they think that they can get away with it. The teams have been directed to intensify the inspections and issue maximum challans to the violators.”

When asked regarding the completion of the chain link fence, Sanjay Kanwar, superintending engineer, MC said due to some changes in the design, necessary approval have been sought from the state department after which the chain fencing will be completed.

The issue of disposal of domestic waste into the Buddha Nullah was also highlighted during the recent meeting of the House Panel on the Buddha Nullah Rejuvenation project which is being undertaken at a cost of ₹839.79 Crore.

The house panel had appealed to the public to adhere to the rules and dispose of waste in a scientific manner.

Under the project, sewage treatment plants, pumping stations, ETPs for dairy complexes, rehabilitation of existing STPs, and main pumping stations will be established, including operation and maintenance for a period of 10 years to stop the pollution in Buddha Nullah.