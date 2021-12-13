Miss Universe Harnaaz lives up to her name, family elated in Punjab

True to her name, Harnaaz has made everyone in India proud by winning the Miss Universe 2021 title as her family and residents of Kharar town in Punjab’s Mohali district adjoining Chandigarh celebrated the 21-year-old’s victory at the pageant on Monday.

“I will make you proud,” Harnaaz’s mother Dr Rabinder Kaur Sandhu, a senior medical officer and gynaecologist at a hospital in Mohali, said, recalling the promise her daughter made on Sunday, ahead of winning the coveted title beating contestants from 79 countries 21 years after India’s Lara Dutta last brought home the title.

Actor Sushmita Sen was the first from the country to win the title in 1994. The 70th edition of the pageant was held at Eilat, Israel.

Dr Kaur said she advised her Harnaaz, whose name means everyone’s pride, to stay focused and leave everything to Almighty. She said she was praying for her at a gurdwara when the event was taking place. Harnaaz’s brother, Harnoor Singh, 28, who watched the event, informed his mother about his sister winning the crown. “We were fully confident that she would make the country proud,” her mother said.

Family her biggest support

Harnaaz’s father Pritampal Singh Sandhu, who is in the real estate business, was her biggest supporter when he saw her focus and determination. Harnoor, who works as a musician and video editor, said he had not been able to sleep all night as he was so excited. “Harnaaz wanted to become a judge earlier but the whole family backed her decision to enter the beauty pageant. Earlier, we were hesitant to tell our father but now he is her biggest supporter,” he said.

The family, which is originally from Batala, has been staying in Kharar since 2008. They have been flooded with congratulatory messages since morning. An elated Harnoor said the family will pay obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar in gratitude. “It is a proud moment not only for us but for the country also,” he said.

Harnaaz’s mother said her daughter loves yoga, horse riding and cooking and is fond of ‘makki di roti and sarson da saag’, which she will be served when she returns home.

Bright and polite student: Principal

She is in the final year of MA public administration at Post Graduate Government College for Girls Sector 42, Chandigarh. College principal Nisha Aggarwal said, “It is a matter of immense happiness for us. Harnaaz Sandhu studied BA (IT) and now she is pursuing MA public administration. She has been a bright student. She is a polite, humble and an obedient student.”

Harnaaz won the Times Fresh Face in 2017, representing Chandigarh at the age of 17. She won the LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 title. She has worked in a few Punjabi films, including Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange.