Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Missing retired banker from Ludhiana traced to Jammu
chandigarh news

Missing retired banker from Ludhiana traced to Jammu

Missing for the past three days, the 65-year-old retired banker from Ludhiana , himself contacted the family and shared his whereabouts
Satdeep Singh, son of banker, said his mother Jatinder Kaur was admitted to a private hospital in Ludhiana. His father had gone to see her in the hospital, from where he had gone missing. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Satdeep Singh, son of banker, said his mother Jatinder Kaur was admitted to a private hospital in Ludhiana. His father had gone to see her in the hospital, from where he had gone missing. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 11:44 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Missing for the past three days, a 65-year-old retired banker was traced from Jammu on Monday. According to the police, due to mental depression, he boarded a train and reached Jammu without informing his family members.

Surjit Singh, 65, of Model Town Extension had gone missing on January 21. The family lodged an FIR under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of Indian Penal Code against unidentified accused suspecting that he had been kept in a secret place.

Satdeep Singh, son of Surjit Singh, said his mother Jatinder Kaur was admitted to a private hospital. His father had gone to see her in the hospital, from where he had gone missing. When he did not reach home, the family initiated a search for him but to no avail, following which they lodged a missing complaint with Division number 5 police.

Sub-inspector Jaspal Singh, who is investigating the case, said the family and police had circulated pictures of Surjit Singh on social media. However on Monday, Surjit Singh himself contacted the family and shared his whereabouts. Surjit Singh said he will return on his own by January 26.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out