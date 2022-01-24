Missing retired banker from Ludhiana traced to Jammu

Missing for the past three days, a 65-year-old retired banker was traced from Jammu on Monday. According to the police, due to mental depression, he boarded a train and reached Jammu without informing his family members.

Surjit Singh, 65, of Model Town Extension had gone missing on January 21. The family lodged an FIR under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of Indian Penal Code against unidentified accused suspecting that he had been kept in a secret place.

Satdeep Singh, son of Surjit Singh, said his mother Jatinder Kaur was admitted to a private hospital. His father had gone to see her in the hospital, from where he had gone missing. When he did not reach home, the family initiated a search for him but to no avail, following which they lodged a missing complaint with Division number 5 police.

Sub-inspector Jaspal Singh, who is investigating the case, said the family and police had circulated pictures of Surjit Singh on social media. However on Monday, Surjit Singh himself contacted the family and shared his whereabouts. Surjit Singh said he will return on his own by January 26.