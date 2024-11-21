Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohali: Man rams car into parked tipper, dies

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Nov 21, 2024 09:08 AM IST

The victim’s son Sandeep, who works as a carpenter, told police that he received a call from an unknown person that his father met with an accident as he rammed his vehicle into a tipper, bearing Mohali number, which was parked on a roadside

A man died after he rammed his car into a stationed tipper in Industrial area Phase 7 on Tuesday.

Mohali’s Phase-1 police booked an unidentified man under Sections 285 and 106 of the BNS. (HT Photo)
Mohali’s Phase-1 police booked an unidentified man under Sections 285 and 106 of the BNS. (HT Photo)

The victim, identified as Desraj of Sector 82, Mohali, went to the Industrial area for some work in his Hyundai i10 car.

His son Sandeep, who works as a carpenter, told police that he received a call from an unknown person that his father met with an accident as he rammed his vehicle into a tipper, bearing Mohali number, which was parked on a roadside.

“I rushed to the local civil hospital in Phase-6 where doctors declared him dead. He died due to the negligence of the tipper driver,” Sandeep said.

Phase-1 police booked an unidentified man under sections 285 and 106 of the BNS.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On