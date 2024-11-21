Mohali: Man rams car into parked tipper, dies

A man died after he rammed his car into a stationed tipper in Industrial area Phase 7 on Tuesday. Mohali’s Phase-1 police booked an unidentified man under Sections 285 and 106 of the BNS. (HT Photo)

The victim, identified as Desraj of Sector 82, Mohali, went to the Industrial area for some work in his Hyundai i10 car.

His son Sandeep, who works as a carpenter, told police that he received a call from an unknown person that his father met with an accident as he rammed his vehicle into a tipper, bearing Mohali number, which was parked on a roadside.

“I rushed to the local civil hospital in Phase-6 where doctors declared him dead. He died due to the negligence of the tipper driver,” Sandeep said.

