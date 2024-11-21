Mohali: Man rams car into parked tipper, dies

The victim’s son Sandeep, who works as a carpenter, told police that he received a call from an unknown person that his father met with an accident as he rammed his vehicle into a tipper, bearing Mohali number, which was parked on a roadside
A man died after he rammed his car into a stationed tipper in Industrial area Phase 7 on Tuesday.
The victim, identified as Desraj of Sector 82, Mohali, went to the Industrial area for some work in his Hyundai i10 car.
His son Sandeep, who works as a carpenter, told police that he received a call from an unknown person that his father met with an accident as he rammed his vehicle into a tipper, bearing Mohali number, which was parked on a roadside.
“I rushed to the local civil hospital in Phase-6 where doctors declared him dead. He died due to the negligence of the tipper driver,” Sandeep said.
Phase-1 police booked an unidentified man under sections 285 and 106 of the BNS.