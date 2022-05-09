Mohali revenue officers to commence three-day strike on May 9 in show of solidarity for arrested patwari
Following a call by the Punjab’s Revenue Officers Association (PROA), district revenue officers (DRO) will commence a three-day strike on Monday in a show of solidarity with patwari Didar Singh of Malerkotla, who was arrested by the vigilance bureau on graft charges on April 26.
The decision was taken in a PROA meeting between DROs, tehsildars, and naib tehsildars held on Saturday.
PROA president Gurdev Singh Dham said all participants unanimously condemned the implication of patwari Didar Singh and the registration of a false case based on video evidence where the accused could not even be spotted.
The body also criticised the vigilance bureau for allegedly portraying ancestral property of the concerned Patwari as self-purchased.
Dham added that patwaris have already been protesting over the delay in filling 2,800 vacancies, which has led to acute shortages of patwaris and staff. He said patwaris have been handling a four-fivefold increase in workload and have been forced to hire private assistants in the absence of government staff. Notably, patwari and kanungos have been on strike since May 4.
Union members had organised a near-three month strike last year for the inclusion of the 18-month training period of patwaris recruited in 2015 in probation, which they also demanded be reduced to two years to fix pay commission shortcomings.
Under BJP regime, LPG cylinders are beyond reach of common man: Pratibha Singh
Newly appointed Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Pratibha Singh slammed the central government over the hike in the price of domestic LPG cylinders on Sunday. She also hit out at the Jai Ram Thakur-led state government over the police constable recruitment paper leak saying the unemployed youth of the state had been defrauded. “The Congress will fight against this injustice by taking to the streets,” she said.
HP Police constable recruitment exam leak: Three more candidates held
Three more candidates were arrested in connection with the Himachal Pradesh Police constable recruitment examination paper leak on Saturday. With the arrest of Vishal and Pawan Kumar of Suliali village and Nitesh Kumar of Sathana village, the number of arrests in the case has reached seven. It is learnt that the candidates had paid ₹6 to ₹8 lakh to get the solved question paper.
Cybercrime awareness campaign kicks off in Chandigarh tricity area
With an increasing number of cybercrimes being reported in the tricity Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Panchkula, chief information technology officer Sanjay Sharma initiated a campaign 'cyber guardians' to create public awareness about the issue. Sketching workshop at architecture museum Chandigarh The Chandigarh Sketchers' Group, a group of sketching and colouring enthusiasts across the tricity, conducted a sketching workshop at the Chandigarh Architecture Museum on Sunday.
Illegal sand mining goes unabated in Mohali, 11 cases in 3 weeks
Another illegal sand mining case was unearthed in Mohali district on Sunday – this time in Kurali – taking the number of such cases in the last three weeks to 11. The other 10 cases had come to fore from Dera Bassi, Kurali, Dhakoli, Majri block of Mullnapur, and Sohana (see box). Majri block in Mullanpur area has remained a hotbed of illegal mining in the district.
Khanna factory owner booked for theft of machinery worth ₹77L in Mohali
Three weeks after the owner of a Sector 82 warehouse was held hostage, police booked a Khanna resident, and 20 unknown persons, for intimidating The accused, Balwinder Singh Sodhi who owns a machine tools-factory on Badala road, Khanna and stealing machinery worth ₹77 lakh on Sunday. The accused, Balwinder Singh Sodhi who owns a machine tools-factory on Badala road, Khanna, also beat three warehouse employees before fleeing. The incident had taken place on April 18. The accused brandished a gun at the victim, Mohan Inder Singh of Phase 9 and threatened to kill him.
