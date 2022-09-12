Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Sector-78 family away at Nawanshahr finds house burgled after return

Mohali: Sector-78 family away at Nawanshahr finds house burgled after return

Published on Sep 12, 2022 12:52 AM IST

Thieves broke into a house in Sector 78 while the family was away at Nawanshahr and decamped with gold jewellery and cash worth ₹20,000. The thieves also stole a laptop and Wi-Fi router, causing a total loss of ₹7 lakh

The complainant, Ankit Sharma, a software engineer, told the police that as his mother was not keeping well, they left to see her at their native place in Nawanshahr around 10 days back. The family was away at Nawanshahr when thieves broke into the house in Sector 78. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
The complainant, Ankit Sharma, a software engineer, told the police that as his mother was not keeping well, they left to see her at their native place in Nawanshahr around 10 days back. The family was away at Nawanshahr when thieves broke into the house in Sector 78. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Thieves broke into a house in Sector 78 while the family was away at Nawanshahr and decamped with gold jewellery and cash worth 7 lakh.

The complainant, Ankit Sharma, a software engineer, told the police that as his mother was not keeping well, they left to see her at their native place in Nawanshahr around 10 days back.

On returning home around 9 am on Sunday, they found the cupboards in their house ransacked and gold jewellery, including three gold chains and two diamond rings, and cash worth 20,000, missing. The thieves also stole a laptop and Wi-Fi router, causing a total loss of 7 lakh, he told the police.

He said the thieves scaled the front wall and entered the house by cutting the grille of the kitchen window. Before leaving, they even locked the doors from inside.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harsimran Singh Bal said acting on the complaint, they had lodged an FIR under Sections 380 (theft) and 457 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sohana police station.

Police said the house had no CCTV camera, but they were scanning security footage from nearby houses and spots to trace the accused.

