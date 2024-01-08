Mohali woman, male friend booked for sexually assaulting 12-year-old daughter

A 35-year-old woman and her male friend have been booked for sexually assaulting her 12-year-old daughter. A case under Section 8 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at the City Kharar police station. (iStock)

The crime came to fore after the Class 5 student confided in her maternal aunt, the wife of her mother’s brother.

The aunt, aged 37 and a resident of Ambala, Haryana, told police that her sister-in-law got married 14 years ago and was living in Fatehgarh Sahib.

After getting separated from her husband, she started living in a society in Sector 126, Mohali.

On December 30, she dropped off her 12-year-old daughter at her brother’s house. The complainant said they noticed that the child was unusually quiet. On being coaxed, she revealed that her mother’s friend, who was from Bathinda, stayed with them in their flat, where he touched her inappropriately.

Even when she shared this with her mother, she didn’t confront her friend or stop him. Instead, he proceeded to sexually assault her.

Police are raiding the accused duo’s possible hideouts to nab them.