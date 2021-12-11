Mohali: Protest by truckers brings traffic to a halt on Airport Road

People going to airport and other commuters were at receiving end after members of the All India Truck Ekta Union blocked the Chhat light point on the Airport Road in Mohali on Friday.

Demanding the revival of truck unions, the protestors have been sitting on a dharna at the spot since December 6. The one-hour blockade during peak traffic from 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm led to a massive snarl-up with vehicles lining up for around 4 kilometre.

Though police diverted the traffic through villages, most vehicles remained struck, delaying many people who were supposed to board their flights.

Union district vice-president Amandeep Singh said: “After the 2017 assembly elections, all truck unions in the state were dissolved by Amarinder Singh-led Congress government. As now chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi is at the helm, we demand that he should revive the truck unions. We also demand that transportion rates be increased, as truck operators are suffering from an economic downturn.”