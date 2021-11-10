Moneylender booked for abetment to suicide in Ludhiana

A moneylender was booked for abetment of suicide after the victim’s kin found his last testimony, which the 33-year-old had filmed on his mobile phone before taking the extreme step.

On October 27, the victim, a resident of Amarjit Colony, had locked himself in his room and hung himself from the ceiling fan after the accused, Parvinder Singh alias Johny of Mayapuri, allegedly created a ruckus in front of his house. The victim’s wife said that her husband had returned the cash he had borrowed from Parvinder with interest. However, he had demanded more money and had been harassing her husband for the same.

She alleged that Parvinder, whose father Gurbahcan Singh Chhabra had unsuccessfully contested the municipal corporation polls, had also threatened to kidnap her, if her husband failed to pay the money.

The victim’s wife had found the recording on November 2, while she was going through his mobile phone. In his statement, he had blamed Parvinder for forcing him to end his life. The victim is survived by his wife and four daughters.

Assistant sub-inspector Sukhdev Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR had been registered under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.